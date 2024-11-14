When the November international break ends, the headliner fixture, arguably, will be Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City. And it’s a clash that now seems a lot less formidable and challenging than when the schedule first came out. So with that in mind, let’s get to the fitness situation, and get you caught up with the latest on Richarlison, Micky van de Ven and everyone else.

Mikey Moore

Injury: unspecified illness

Potential Return: while he is unlikely to be selected for the Manchester City match, he should be passed fit for availability

Injury: hamstring/thigh, since October 27.

Potential Return: Hard to say, as he’s truly a long-term injury absentee.

Injury: hamstring, out since Oct. 30.

Potential Return: could be in contention versus City on November 23rd, if not, he should be good to go for the London derby versus Fulham, on December 1.

Injury: hamstring/thigh

You got to feel for this guy, who has had a lot of health issues to deal with this season- both physical and mental. Eventually, fortune should turn around for him; you would think.

Potential Return: unknown/TBD/indefinite

