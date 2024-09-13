Tottenham Team News vs Arsenal: Van de Ven, Solanke, Bissouma

Tottenham Hotspur experienced a double fitness boost on Friday, ahead of the North London Derby on Sunday. According to manager Ange Postecoglu, both speedy central defender Micky van de Ven and pricy striker Dominic Solanke will be passed fit to be available for selection here.

As for Yves Bissouma, the defensive stalwart in the midfield, he’ll be touch and go; most likely a game time decision.

North London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 15, 2024 at 2pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Injury Reports: Tottenham Arsenal

Team News: Tottenham Arsenal FC

Starting XI Prediction: Arsenal FC Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 41% Draw 27% Tottenham 32%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 4th, 7 pts, WWD Tottenham 10th, 4 pts, LWDWL

Spurs Team News

‘Micky’s good, he’s trained all the way through the international break and it was good for him to stay with us to build him back up so he’s ready to go,’ Postecoglou said of Van de Ven to the club’s in-house media.

On Solanke, he said: “Dom’s improved as well and trained the back half of this week. We still have two days to go with those guys so hopefully they get through training OK and are available.”

Regarding Bissouma, the second year Australian said: “He’s got a bit of an issue, but we’ll have a look at him over the next couple of days and see how it settles.”

There are no other changes to the team news situation at this time.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories