If there is a chance for Spurs to really pick off Arsenal FC, it’s now. The Gunners currently have a lot of walking wounded, and Tottenham Hotspur are pretty fit, overall, as a squad right now. While the North London Derby has been more going the way of Arsenal lately, Sunday is a great chance to turn the beat around.

Spurs will be at home, and White Hart Lane will be rocking for the Sunday matinee.

North London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 15, 2024 at 2pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Injury Reports: Tottenham Arsenal FC

Team News: Tottenham Arsenal FC

Starting XI Prediction: Arsenal FC Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 41% Draw 27% Tottenham 32%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 4th, 7 pts, WWD Tottenham 10th, 4 pts, LWDWL

Manager Postecoglu has a great opportunity to pick a very strong lineup for this one, and this is what we think it will look like.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC

Gugliemo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison; Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-Min Son, Dominic Solanke

Match Prediction: Spurs 1-0

Look for the home side to pull the mild upset.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

