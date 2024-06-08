Newcastle Transfer Talk: Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak

We are in full on silly season mode, which means it’s time to talk more transfer rumors. And this is our first edition of Newcastle United Transfer Talk for the 2024 summer, covering Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak. Financial Fair Play concerns have raised worries over the Geordies stars, including Guimaraes.

“Look, my future, to be honest, is in God’s hands,” Guimaraes is quoted by the Daily Mail.

“I have a contract with Newcastle, I’m very happy, as I said, I know how much they like me, I know everything I’ve been doing for the club.

“In short, I have a contract, I’m happy. I don’t know what can happen, we know everything about Financial Fair Play, but what I can say is that I feel happy.”

Guimaraes, 26, is being pursued by the likes of Arsenal, but also by Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain too.

The playmaking Brazilian has a £100m release clause, and according to transfer expert Graeme Bailey, he is being pegged as a potential replacement for Kevin de Bruyne at Man City.

De Bruyne indicated, earlier this week that he could leave for Saudi Arabia someday soon.

As for Isak, well Tottenham Hotspur are interested, and has publicized Spurs’ admiration for the Swedish international; as they seem to believe that he could be the North London club’s answer to who ultimately replaces Harry Kane.

However, it sounds like Isak doesn’t actually want to leave, for any other team.

“I’m enjoying myself very, very much in Newcastle,” Isak was widely quoted.

“I just had the best season of my career. That should not be underestimated. I love everything really about the club, the fans, the city.”

So as with most transfer rumors, there is actually no there there on this.

