Arsenal Transfer Talk: Federico Chiesa, Bruno Guimaraes

Federico Chiesa is a very hot commodity this summer transfer window, as now Arsenal have entered the race to sign the Juventus winger/forward. Juve are said to be demanding a fee of around €40 million and €45 million (which converts to about £34m-£38m) for the 26-year-old Italian international.

With Newcastle and Chelsea said to also be keen, Turin are likely to have their asking price met.

A bidding war could erupt, with the North London club entering the fray, according to a report in Tuttojuve.

Entering Euro 2024, Italy are the holders, and Chiesa was a huge part of that Azzurri team that won the 2020 edition of the event. He scored key goals, won man of the match awards and was named to the team of the tournament that summer.

Chiesa has scored 14 goals in 70 appearances for Juventus.

Next we move on to Newcastle United forward Bruno Guimaraes, who is concerned about his future at the club, despite being very happy there. That’s because the FFP concerns have cast a doubt over all the Geordies star players.

“Look, my future, to be honest, is in God’s hands,” said Guimaraes to TNT Sports Brazil (h/t Daily Mail).

“I have a contract with Newcastle, I’m very happy, as I said, I know how much they like me, I know everything I’ve been doing for the club.

“In short, I have a contract, I’m happy. I don’t know what can happen, we know everything about Financial Fair Play, but what I can say is that I feel happy.”

Guimaraes, 26, has a £100m release clause, which means only the biggest and richest of clubs will be able to afford him.

Which is why Arsenal are being rivaled by Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in the chase for the Brazilian.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

