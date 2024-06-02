Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Aaron Ramsdale, Benjamin Sesko

Just ahead of Championship Sunday, there were reports that Aaron Ramsdale was out at Arsenal, and headed to Newcastle United. This was supposedly a done deal, but Ramsdale himself took to social media and disputed them. The goalie was right and the media was wrong, because here we are, two weeks later and his future remains uncertain.

Does he stay put and try to win back his No. 1 position from David Raya?

Or does the shot-stopper go elsewhere to start in between the sticks? Ramsdale is now being tipped to move to Liverpool, where the backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher might depart. Of course, Anfield remains committed to Alisson as their No.1 so he would be fighting for game time there as well.

Just Arsenal has more, over at this link.

Ramsdale has also been linked to Chelsea, which again creates a lot of question marks. Now Arsenal has more, over at this link.

Elsewhere, it wouldn’t be a summer transfer window rumor mill if it didn’t have talk about RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. In 2022 and 2023 he’s been consistently linked with several clubs, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid etc. etc. etc.

According to Football Transfers (h/t Evening Standard), Arsenal have thrown their hat in the ring now. They have launched an opening bid to RB Leipzig for the sought after forward, but it is said to be short of the threshold to activate his release clause, which is understood to be in the neighborhood of about £55 million.

Well, they always say “don’t swing at the first pitch.” This saga is just getting warmed up.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

