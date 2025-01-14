To anyone who isn’t a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, what happened on Saturday was nothing short of hilarious. Yes, they did beat fourth tier side Morecambe FC in the FA Cup 3-0, but they needed extra time to do it. Being goalless and level with a League Two club, after 90 mins, is indeed very funny (which again, provided of course you’re not a Tottenham fan). No matter how you look at that result, it is not the way you want to head into the North London Derby.

North London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Jan. 15, 2025, at 8pm UK at Emirates Stadium

Team News: Tottenham Arsenal

Starting XI Prediction: Arsenal Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 70% Draw 17% Tottenham 13%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 2nd, 40 pts DWWWD Tottenham 12th, 23 pts WLLDL

However, there is no longer any time to think about it now, as the North London Derby is almost here. So with that mind, let’s take a look at the first team prediction.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction (North London Derby)

Antonin Kinský, Pedro Porro, Radu Drăgușin, Archie Gray, Djed Spence, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominick Solanke, Heung-Min Son

