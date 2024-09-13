Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, despite his attempts to be covert about it in the media, is in full blown selection crisis mode right now. Midfield meastro Declan Rice is suspended, and he has an injury crisis on his hands. The Spaniard will have limited options in both defense and midfield when his side travels to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Despite all the guaranteed absentees, the Gunners are still favored here, in the next edition of the North London derby.

North London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 15, 2024 at 2pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Injury Reports: Tottenham Arsenal

Team News: Tottenham Arsenal

Starting XI Prediction: Arsenal Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 41% Draw 27% Tottenham Hotspur 32%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 4th, 7 pts, WWD Tottenham Hotspur 10th, 4 pts, LWDWL

Maybe that’s because Arsenal have performed so well in this series, as of late. Especially so during the Arteta era, Arsenal have taken control of this series. Plus, despite all the missing key players, Arsenal are well understood to have superior overall talent, quality and depth on Tottenham.

Let’s see what kind of patch work, best of what’s around lineup Arteta can come up with for this one

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber; Kai Havertz, Thomas Partey, Jorginho; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

