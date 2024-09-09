Riccardo Calafiori is just the latest, in a series of several injury concerns for Arsenal, as he got injured while playing for Italy this international break. We’ll get you to speed on Calafiori, and provide the latest updates on Mikel Merino, Gabriel Jesus, Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney ahead of the North London Derby.

Also, Declan Rice is unavailable for next weekend’s match, due to a suspension.

Calafiori collided with Ousmane Dembele Friday night, in the Italy-France matchup at the Parc des Princes. It appears the Arsenal defender suffered a calf/shin injury, but we’ll find out more later, now that he’s been sent back to the club for evaluation.

The other major summer signing is hurt as well. He has a shoulder problem, and it is bad enough to keep him out until October.

The Brazilian striker’s groin issue makes him a doubt for this rivalry clash.

Takehiro Tomiyasu

He’s getting closer to a return, having healed up from his knee injury, but his return will only come later in the month, and not here.

Kieran Tierney

Coming back from a thigh injury, he’s touch and go for this one.

Declan Rice

The long time former West Ham United midfielder suspended for the North London derby after getting sent off, last time out, for having accumulated two yellow cards.

