Arsenal hosts Everton in a matchup of two sides with a relatively clean bill of health; especially so for this time of year. Team Captain Martin Odegaard (knee) remains out, for at least another week or so) while Leandro Trossard (unspecified) faces a late fitness test.

Arsenal vs Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 14, 2026, 5:30pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

PL Form: Arsenal DDWWW Everton FC WLLWW

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 67 pts Everton FC 8th, 43 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 70% Everton FC 19% Draw 11%

And of course, Mikel Merino is long ruled out for the rest of the season. Other than that, the rest of the Gunners squad is fully fit. As for Everton, Seamus Coleman is battling a knock of some sort, and he’s touch and go for this one.

Carlos Alcaraz remains out while Jack Grealish is done for the season.

Arsenal heads into this clash on the heels of a score draw with Bayer Leverkusen that had to feel like a bit of a defeat.

Of course, analysis and discussion of the continental campaign will be saved for another time. For now, another league fixture is imminent, and Manchester City is still hot on their heels.

As for Everton, the top four is almost certainly not going to happen, but they can still, maybe make the top five? Both sides will be highly motivated for this one.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories