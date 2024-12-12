Once again Arsenal have the same trio of injury concerns, as they’ve had for the past few games: Gabriel Magalhaes (unspecified, but reported to be a knee), Riccardo Calafiori (definitively reported to be a knee) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed muscular problem).

All three are doubts to feature on Saturday versus Everton.

Arsenal vs Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Dec. 14, 2024, 3pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Form: Arsenal DWWWD Everton FC LDDLW

PL Standing: Arsenal 3rd, 29 pts Everton FC 15th, 14 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 79% Everton FC 7% Draw 14%

Arsenal Team News

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been stealth, as usual, regarding the injury severity and fitness levels of this specific triad of players. Gabriel is the most key of this trio, and we probably won’t know his status until match day.

The Gunners also have two confirmed longer-term injury absentees: Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu (both knees) and there is no timeline for return of either one of them.

The North Londoners are looking to join southwest London club Chelsea as Premier League title contenders.

