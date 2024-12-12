Ahead of the Premier League clash against Everton FC, Bukayo Saka may have designs on achieving his first ever hat trick in a Gunners shirt. He came last night, bagging two goals and firing another shot towards goal that may or may not have gone in, but struck off teammate Kai Havertz first.

While it did go into the goal, Saka will just have to settle for an assist on that scoring play.

Arsenal vs Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Dec. 14, 2024, 3pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Form: Arsenal DWWWD Everton FC LDDLW

PL Standing: Arsenal 3rd, 29 pts Everton FC 15th, 14 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 79% Everton FC 7% Draw 14%

“He got in the way of it,” Saka said with laughter, about Havertz getting in the way, “but don’t worry, it’s [a hat trick] coming. It’s on the way.”

We’re thinking manager Mikel Arteta will do some squad rotation here, from the side that thrashed the Principality club in midweek. Therefore, our lineup prediction will have no Declan Rice or Gabriel Martinelli.

We also don’t believe that any of the trio of injury doubts, whom we just covered in our last post, will be passed fit to feature here.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior, William Saliba, Thomas Partey; Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Jorgiho; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

