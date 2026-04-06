The injury return timeline for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been officially delayed. Reds manager Arne Slot said on Friday, ahead of the blowout loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final that Alisson would miss out on the weekend. Slot ruled him out for Tuesday at Paris Saint-Germain as well, saying: “He will not be part of the PSG game either, (he is) out for a bit longer. Towards the end of the season, we expect him to be fit.” So with that new timeline in place, you can expect Alisson to miss both legs of the Champions League quarterfinal tie with PSG, and more.

Liverpool at PSG FYIs

Kick: Tues April 7, 5:45pm Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Competition: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal, Leg 1/2

Google Result Probability: PSG win 51% Draw 24% Liverpool win 25%

Liverpool Team News

Slot seems to indicate that Alisson won’t be back until May, but the player himself is pushing for a return at some point later on this month. He took to Twitter, X shortly after Slot’s media availability, and posted the following: “I didn’t suffer a new injury. I’m in the treatment phase, and the plan is to be in full playing condition by the end of April!”

So with that clarification, we’ll just have to wait and see who is right.

The other update, ahead of the UCL clash, pertains to Alexander Isak. Like Alisson, the goalposts on his return were officially moved back as well. Slot had indicated that Isak, who has been out since early in 2026 due to the broken leg he suffered against Tottenham, could feature against City.

However, he was nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad on Saturday.

“It is too soon to expect him in the starting line-up, first time training [on Thursday] after 100 days out, [so] it will take a bit of time to give him a lot of minutes,” Slot said on Friday in regards to Isak.

“We will make sure we do the right thing to build him up, but it is a good thing to have him on the training ground, even better to get him on the pitch.” Maybe he will play a smaller role, of sorts, on Tuesday night? Otherwise the Liverpool injury/fitness/availability situation remains the same. Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are of course, long ruled out for the season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor He posted on X shortly after Slot’s presser, insisting he will be back before the end of the month. He wrote: “I didn’t suffer a new injury. I’m in the treatment phase, and the plan is to be in full playing condition by the end of April!”of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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