This is most certainly the best overall weekend of the Premier League, when you look at the slate of action that commences tomorrow. You have the de facto quasi-league title game in Arsenal at Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, and the massive undercard in Manchester United at Chelsea. You also have the Merseyside Derby, in which Charly Alcaraz is set to make his return from injury.

“Charly is back and back training now,” said Everton manager David Moyes.

Merseyside Derby FYIs

Kickoff: 4pm, Sunday April 19, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 42% Draw 28% Everton win 30%

Team News: Liverpool Everton

Records: Liverpool 15-7-10 Everton 13-8-11

Position in Premier League Table: Liverpool 52 points, 5th Everton 47 points, 8th

“I think we’re as much close to [fully fit] as we can be.”

And then of course, the rest of the squad is nearly close to full fitness, with the only exception being Jack Grealish, who remains sidelined. Charly Alcaraz has only made 18 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing just one goal and one assist this season.

The former Southampton man and Argentine midfielder turned his loan into a permanent stay last summer, but his days at the club could be numbered.

Everton has already been linked with potential replacements for Alcaraz this summer transfer window.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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