Everton travels to Brentford on Saturday for a Premier League matchup of two teams that already won yesterday. Given on how neither team played on Tuesday, how is that possible? Well, see the BBC “Match of the Day” tweet, embedded below.

When Arsenal beat Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League last night, it lowered the demarcation point for everybody else in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s victory over Sporting means the Premier League will once again have at least five teams in the Champions League next season! 👏 pic.twitter.com/qmszZXPVoX — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 7, 2026

Now you have the top five guaranteed a spot in the UCL, with sixth place going to the Europa League and #7 slotted to Conference League.

Brentford and Everton are level on points with 46. The Bees have the tie-breaker, so they would go to the UECL if the season ended right now. However, the margins are really tight, with both teams just two points behind Chelsea for UEL and only three behind Liverpool for UCL.

In other words, this Saturday league fixture just got much more meaningful.

Everton at Brentford FYIs

Kickoff Time: 3pm BST, Saturday, April 11

Location: GTech Community Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Brentford 43% Draw 19% Everton 29%

Premier League Standing, Form: Brentford 7th, 46 pts LWDDD Everton 8th, 46 pts LWWLW

Everton Team News

Moving on to the team news for this one, Charly Alcaraz and Iliman Ndiaye could both return to action on Saturday. The very long international break served them both well, as the last Toffees match, a 3-0 home win over Chelsea, was back on March 21.

With the FA Cup following the FIFA window, it’s a full three weeks in between games, and that provided added time for injury recovery. And given how that last match was against Tyrique George’s parent club, Chelsea, he had to sit out.

However, he’s back eligible for this one.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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