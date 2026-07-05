Everton have completed their second signing of the summer in English winger Tyrique George. The 20-year-old also marks the second sale of the transfer window for Chelsea FC. The Toffees first acquisition of the window was midfielder Hayden Hackney, who moved over from Middlesbrough for a fee of at least £16 million. According to the BBC, George makes the switch from Stamford Bridge to Hill Dickinson Stadium for an upfront fee of about £18m with incentivized add-ons, based on European qualification and appearances, potentially raising the total fee to £24m.

Tyrique George spent this past season out on loan at Everton, and his loan deal included an option to buy clause for £25m. Not an obligation to buy, but an option to buy. However, when all is said and done, the final monetary amount exchanged here could be very similar to the previously agreed upon sum.

This deal is still subject to George finalizing personal terms, passing a medical and completion of the paperwork. Chelsea’s other major sale this summer was left back Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid.

Their only major acquisition this summer was Atalanta defender Marco Palestra, for an initial £43m with the total potentially rising to £47m

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.