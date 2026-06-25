Real Madrid have already signed one player from Chelsea this summer, in Spanish left back Marc Cucurella. They could acquire a second later on this window, in Enzo Fernandez. Back during the March international break, Fernandez openly pined for a move to Real Madrid.

Making these remarks out in public got him suspended, by the club, for the next two matches.

As for Cucurella, he became one of the first big names to switch teams this summer transfer window, completing a move for a fee that could reach up to €60m (£51.8m) before the World Cup commenced. Cucurella hopes that Enzo joins him in the Spanish capital, and he said so while on duty with the national team in America.

“He’s a great player and a friend of mine,” Cucurella said of the Argentine. “He congratulated me on the signing. I hope it happens.”

It basically sounds like a recruiting pitch is being made by Cucurella to Fernandez.

“I would be very happy,” he added. “We were very happy at Chelsea, and to have the opportunity to both sign for Real Madrid in the same summer…I hope he’s lucky and becomes a Real Madrid player.”

We have known that Enzo Fernandez to Real Madrid was a distinct possibility for quite some time, but no talks for this deal have taken place, until now…according to transfer guru Ben Jacobs:

Real Madrid consider Enzo Fernandez a leading target in a move driven by Jose Mourinho, as revealed on @talkSPORT last week. Talks are now underway on the player side. Fernandez has made no secret of the fact he wants to join. Chelsea yet to receive formal contact and value… pic.twitter.com/Reky0XT3yL — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 24, 2026

As you can see from the tweet embedded above, only player talks have started thus far. We haven’t had club-to-club negotiations yet.

Also, it goes without saying that Enzo Fernandez wouldn’t come cheap.

The asking price is reported to be £120m, and that sounds about right.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.