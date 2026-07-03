You call call this the “Golden Generation Cup.” Yes, the “golden generation,” one of the most annoying and overused cliches in the beautiful game. Typically, you need to actually win a major tournament in order to really deserve such designation, and neither Beligum nor the USMNT have actually done that, with this group of players.

You can also say a “golden generation” is just a team/core nucelus of players that are/were significanlty more talented (and sometimes more accomplished too) than the usual standard for that nation’s program.

World Cup Round of 16

USMNT vs Belgium

Kickoff: Monday July 6th, Seattle 7pm CST (yes, the best time zone in the whole wide world!)

Broadcast: regular OTA FOX on TV, FOX One and FOX Sports apps, streaming on Tubi

USMNT Preview Material: Team News Predicted Starting XIs for Both Sides

Current FIFA Ranking: Belgium #9 USMNT #16

Google’s Result Probability (90 Min): Belgium win 36% Draw 28% USA win 36%

Belgium Golden Generation

Perhaps then, the term applies here, but no matter which way you look at it, it’s a very shopworn platitude.

The Red Devils beat Neymar’s Brazil at the 2018 World Cup, where they took third place in the overall tournament. They were also ranked #1 in the world by FIFA for a significant period of time. However, that is pretty much the extent of this “golden generation’s” accomplishments. Once Eden Hazard hung up his boots, the golden generation was over, and the major trophy window closed.

They could win here on Monday night, but they are too old to win the whole tournament.

USMNT Golden Generation

America’s GG is still going, and a quarterfinal appearance would definitely be something new for this program. After all, it would mark the first time that the United States has won two knockout round games in the same World Cup.

It would also match the 2002 side for the second highest finish in American World Cup history (#1 being the third place finish in 1930). In terms of trophy haul, well this generation has some recent regional dominance, as they have claimed three Nations League and one Gold Cup title.

But to quote Forrest Gump “well, that’s all I have to say about that.”

Predicted Starting XIs

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper; Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken; Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard; Romelu Lukaku

USMNT

Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee “Jedi” Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman, Gio Reyna, Christian Pulisic; Ricardo Pepi

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.