The EFL Cup Final is here, and it’s a match-up of the same two sides who are still in the Premier League title race- Arsenal and Manchester City. The Gunners actually remain alive for an unprecedented quadruple, having advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League this week. Man City meanwhile are can “only” win a treble, having been bounced by Real Madrid in the UCL. Lots of team news items to cover, pertaining to Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi, so let’s get after it!

EFL Cup Final FYIs

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Kickoff: Sunday Mar. 22, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

How they got here

Manchester City: Semis- Newcastle 5-1 (aggregate), Quarters- Brentford 2-0, 4th rd- Swansea 3-1, 3rd rd- Huddersfield 2-0

Arsenal: Semis- Chelsea 4-1 (aggregate), Quarters- Crystal Palace 1-1 (8-7), 4th rd- Brighton 2-0, 3rd rd- Port Vale 2-0

Arsenal Team News

We start with Odegaard and his ongoing knee problem. With an international break coming soon, he might just be rested here. Let’s put him in the “strong doubt” category. As for Jurrien Timber, he missed out in the midweek win over Bayer Leverkusen, due to the ankle injury that he picked up last week against Everton. You can also put him in the strong doubt category.

Speaking of ankle injuries, and the win over Leverkusen for that matter, forward Eberechi Eze suffered this exact affliction on Tuesday night. After scoring the opening goal of the game, he was forced off in the second half.

His injury is not thought to be serious though, and he’s only a minor doubt for Sunday.

Man City Team News

Actually, Pep Guardiola has very few selection issues to to deal with here. Marc Guehi was a January transfer window addition from Crystal Palace, so he is ineligible here, as he remains cup-tied to the Eagles. Josko Gvardiol, the club’s only injury absentee, remains out long-term.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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