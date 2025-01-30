Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC

It is highly unlikely that Manchester City catches Liverpool at the top of the table, but the reigning dynasty seems to have righted the ship. After the Rodri injury temporarily derailed their season, City have turned it around, and they head to Arsenal FC with positive momentum. Too much damage has been done to try and make a legitimate title push, but they’re already back in the top four.

Don’t be surprised of they end up second or third when all is said and done. Of course, in order to get there, they’ll need to surpass Sunday’s opponent, their old friends at the Emirates Stadium. Here is the best lineup that we think Pep Guardiola can go with to try and make that happen.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal

Ederson; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol; Savinho, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

