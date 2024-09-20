Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC

Friday, at his pre Arsenal FC news conference, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was asked about the ongoing debate over fixture congestion and the added workload that it puts on the players. His own midfielder, Rodri, made comments earlier this week that footballers could strike if they keep up the overscheduling.

Pep says that Rodri could really be on to something here. “I agree with you, maybe for the first time, that many voices are talking about the players,” Guardiola said.

“I’m pretty sure that if something is going to change, it must come from the players. They are the only ones who can change something.

“The business can be without managers, sporting directors, media and owners, but without players you cannot play. The only ones to have the power to do it is them.

“And also I’m pretty busy they’ve done it to adjust the game, to make it more attractive. That’s the reason why many players around the world, not just Rodders [Rodri], are starting to talk. We’ll see.”

Hmmm…seems like this story is only just getting started here.

