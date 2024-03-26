Arsenal FC visiting Manchester City on Sunday afternoon evokes the words of a true classic early ’90s rock anthem titled “Right Now.” In the immortal lyrics of Van Halen: “Hey It’s your tomorrow (Right now), C’mon, it’s everything (Right now), Catch a magic moment, do it Right here and now It means everything.”

So without further ado, let’s preview this one!

Arsenal FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. March 31, 4:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Intl Break Arsenal Injury Updates: Part 1 Part 2

Manchester City Injury Updates: go here

Team News: Arsenal Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 23% Manchester City 52% Draw 25%

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 64 pts Manchester City 3rd, 63 pts

PL Form: Arsenal WWWWW Manchester City DWWWWD

While this match won’t actually in itself decide the Premier League title, as Liverpool are in the mix too, it will have as much consequence on the title race as any. There is no one specific match that ever decides the title, but the Gunners against City is going to be must see television nonetheless.

Pep Guardiola has some injury doubts to contend with here, so that could lead to some selection issues.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

Stefan Ortega; Rico Lewis, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, John Stones; Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories