Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

Arsenal and Manchester City have certainly had some big battles over the past couple of years or so, playing matches with major consequence. But this one on Sunday is very different. For the first time in the recent history of this series, Arsenal have a decided advantage. Sure, the Gunners have entered some of these match-ups, since 2021-22, in a higher table position than City.

But this is the first time in awhile that they’re in a better place, so to speak.

Arsenal FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb. 2, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium

Team News: Arsenal FC Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 46% Manchester City 27% Draw 27%

PL Standing: Arsenal FC 2nd, 47 pts Manchester City 4th, 41 pts

PL Form: Arsenal FC WDWDW Man City WWDWW

Will that make all the difference? Tough to say as City seem to have course corrected now. They got out of that November/December tailspin that began with the injury to Rodri, and now find themselves surging back up the table. Does the momentum continue here, or does student best teacher here again?

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction

Neto, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Ethan Nwaneri; Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz

