Every Champions League clash is huge, regardless of what phase we’re in. Just like every matchup between Arsenal and Manchester City is massive. So there really is no chance to really rest, or do squad rotation, or anything like that here. Pep Guardiola is going to have to go full bore here, once again.

He needs to go strongest team available, from the start, for this one.

Arsenal vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 22, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium

Team News: Arsenal FC Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 49% Manchester City 25% Draw 26%

PL Standing: Arsenal FC 2nd, 9 pts Manchester City 8th, 6 pts

Rodri is a doubt for this one, and this is of course a massive advantage then for Arsenal. You can talk about Erling Haaland all you want, the Ballon d’Or winner is the man who makes or breaks a given Manchester City campaign; period.

Thus his availability/unavailability is what could ultimately decide this match here.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdudoki Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake; Rodri; Oscar Bobb, Savinho, Rico Lewis, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

