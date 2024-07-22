Riccardo Calafiori Set for Arsenal Medical Ahead of €50m Move

It is finally happening! Another very protracted and tedious transfer saga is coming to an end. Riccardo Calafiori is set to join Arsenal. Most of the work is done now, we’re just waiting on the medical examination and the paperwork. Per transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Bologna will do business, with a transfer fee of $49 million, including $5.4 million in add-ons.

As you can see from the tweet below, Calafiori will sign a four year deal at the North London club.

Basel, where the Italian central defender played before Bologna, reached an agreement with the Serie A club to take 50 percent of any profit Bologna made on selling the 22-year-old. And that is certainly a nice chunk of change.

According to Sky Sports, Bologna bought him, just last summer, for only €4m (£3.4m). This is the first major addition for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal this summer transfer window.

