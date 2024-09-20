Man City Team News vs Arsenal: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden

Whenever Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta get together it’s a managerial matchup that is more than just teacher versus pupil. It’s also a meeting of two bosses that consistently tell the media next to nothing when it comes to player injury/fitness statuses. Kevin de Bruyne is the latest example. De Bruyne suffered a groin injury in midweek UEFA Champions League action.

And while it seems to be widely reported that the big Belgian will miss out on Sunday, Guardiola just plain refuses to rule him out for the big headliner fixture on Sunday.

Arsenal FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 22, 4:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Team News: Arsenal FC Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC Manchester City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 21% Manchester City 53% Draw 26%

PL Standing: Arsenal 2nd, 10 pts Manchester City 1st, 12 pts

PL Form: Arsenal WWDW Manchester City WWWW

Sky Blues Team News

“Gamesmanship” or “playing it coy” at its finest. The only other real notable team news item is Phil Foden. He was match fit enough to come off the bench, in the goalless draw with Inter in midweek. Now we’re thinking he starts and goes the full 90 against Arsenal; especially so with De Bruyne sidelined.

Other than that, Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake remain out for the longer term.

