Arsenal FC emerged from their goalless draw with Atalanta, in the UEFA Champions League competition, unscathed from injury. That’s the good news. Now for the bad news, and it relates to club captain Martin Odegaard. The skipper suffered an ankle injury, while featuring for Norway, this past international break. While there had been conflicting reports about how long Odegaard could be out, initially, now we have a more concrete timeline.

He’ll be shelved for about eight weeks, so we won’t see him again until after the November international break.

Arsenal FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 22, 4:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Team News: Arsenal Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 21% Manchester City 53% Draw 26%

PL Standing: Arsenal 2nd, 10 pts Manchester City 1st, 12 pts

PL Form: Arsenal WWDW Manchester City WWWW

Gunners Team News

The only good news for Odegaard, is that his timeline for recovery overlaps two international windows, so that means he will miss less action on the club level. Mikel Arteta, as usual, kept reporters in the dark about injury specifics, but he did say this:

“We need to see the development in the next week or so, how the ankle reacts first of all and then the staff will give me an update on the timeframe and how long he’ll be out for.

“Not really [any fresh injuries]. Straight after the Atalanta match, we need to recover, sleep, eat well and everyone is looking forward to the match. We know what it means, we know what we’re fighting for and it’s a great opportunity for the team to show what we’re capable of.”

Arteta is not entirely 100% truthful there when he says there are no new injury concerns. Ukrainian left back Oleksandr Zinchenko is a major doubt here with a calf injury. But otherwise, the situation remains the same, with the longer-term absentees: Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kiernan Tierney and Mikel Merino.

