Arsenal Team News vs Tottenham: Jesus, Calafiori, Timber

Gooners everywhere are pretty serious about hating Tottenham Hotspur; and vice versa. So every edition of the North London Derby is always a very spirited one. This one will be injury-riddled as well, with Arsenal now having three new concerns in Gabriel Jesus, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber.

In addition to the Gunners contingent of long-term injury concerns.

North London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Jan. 15, 2025, at 8pm UK at Emirates Stadium

Team News: Tottenham Arsenal

Starting XI Prediction: Arsenal Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 70% Draw 17% Tottenham 13%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 2nd, 40 pts DWWWD Tottenham 12th, 23 pts WLLDL

Speaking of long-term injury concerns, Spurs have plenty of those, and we’ll cover them in the next post.

Gunners Team News

Let’s start with Gabriel Jesus though, as his situation is a very serious one. The Brazilian forward had to be stretchered off in Arsenal’s FA Cup loss to Manchester United on the weekend. Jesus suffered a knee injury, and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was blunt:

“He had to come off on a stretcher with a lot of pain. Touching his knee, it’s not looking good.”

We’re awaiting the reveal of the scan results, but there are reports claiming it’s a torn ACL. It sounds like he’s done for the season, but we’ll await confirmation.

Turning to Calafiori, he also has a knee injury with Arteta stating yesterday: “Riccardo is out injured, so he is not in the 20-man squad at all.”

So he is a doubt, at least, for the North London Derby. Also, Jurrien Timber is also a doubt, due to a tight hamstring.

Finally, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri remain out as long-standing walking wounded.

