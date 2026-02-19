Arsenal Team News at Tottenham: Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard

Arsenal are hoping to get Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard back from injury this weekend for the always very spirited North London Derby. The Gunners could certainly use the help, given what happened last night, a draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Any time you drop two points against the league’s bottom side, and in this case one of the worst squads that the top flight has seen in quite some time, it is a de facto loss.

North London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Feb. 22, 2026, at 4:30pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 61% Draw 23% Tottenham 16%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal FC 1st, 58 pts LWWDD Tottenham 16th, 29 pts LDDLL

Getting only one point, instead of the expected three, just gave Manchester City that much more of an opening in the league title race. And now, they might have to contend with the challenge of facing a team that could be getting a boost from the proverbial, and hypothetical “new manager bounce” too.

Arsenal Team News

In ruling Havertz (thigh) and Odegaard (knee) out for the Wednesday night fixture, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, on Tuesday, said both could potentially feature in the Sunday matinee.

On the team captain, he said: “for Sunday, we are very hopeful that he can be with us.”

Regarding Havertz, Arteta added: “for the weekend; he is a possibility.”

Elsewhere Max Dowman is moving closer towards a return, but it likely won’t happen in this match. And then finally, Mikel Merino is out for the season.

