We now have a North London Derby going on for Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze. Earlier on today, talkSPORT reported that Tottenham Hotspur were closing in on a £60m deal to sign Eze.

Not so fast there, as Arsenal FC have now entered the race, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

And as of course, re-circulated by transfer Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🔴⚪️ Arsenal have approached Crystal Palace today to sign Eberechi Eze. Surprise move follows Kai Havertz knee injury as #AFC try to offer more to both player and Palace to try win race against Tottenham. Negotiations underway, as @David_Ornstein reported. pic.twitter.com/FqJuvd6x0y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2025

Arsenal midfielder/forward Kai Havertz missed training today, and that’s due to what is widely reported to be a serious knee injury.

With Havertz set to be sidelined for awhile, the Gunners are looking to line up a replacement.

So which North London team will Eberechi Eze, 27, join up with?

And when will the English attacking midfielder make this move?

Well, if he is leaving Palace, it won’t be immediately, as Eagles manager Oliver Glasner provided an update; of sorts.

Glasner made it clear that both Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi (who is a target of Liverpool’s) will both start Thursday night’s UEFA Europa Conference League play-off first leg.

The South London side will take on Fredrikstad, despite all the constant speculation about the players’ immediate club futures.

