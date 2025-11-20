The North London Derby is here! What players will Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta select for the big Sunday home clash with Tottenham Hotspur? Will Riccardo Calafiori get the call here? Who replaces the injured Gabriel Magalhaes? What about the injury doubt/touch-and-go/late fitness test crew- will any of them be passed fit in time?

We could includen any or all of Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke in this lineup prediction, but that would be kind of risky.

North London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Nov 23, 2025, at 430pm UK at Emirates Stadium

Full Injury Updates: Tottenham Part 1 Tottenham Part 2 Arsenal FC

Team News: Tottenham Arsenal FC

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 69% Draw 19% Tottenham 12%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal FC 1st, 26 pts WWWWD Tottenham 5th, 18 pts WLWLD

After all, we don’t want to make a lineup prediction that’s way off! While Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has plenty of selection issues to deal with here. That’s nothing compared to the long and deep list of unavailable players on the opposite touchline!

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI vs Tottenham Hotspur

David Raya; Myles Lewis-Skelly, William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, Jurrien Timber; Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories