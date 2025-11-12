Tottenham Hotspur sit fifth at the November international break, with the next clash being the North London derby at Arsenal in 12 days time. Spur have a very long injury list, and it’s so lenghty, we needed to break it up into two pieces. Let’s get into Kota Takai, Archie Gray, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Radu Dragusin and a couple more players in this article. For Mohammed Kudus, Randal Kolo Muani, Cristian Romero and Lucas Bergvall, go here.

Kota Takai

He’s still nursing a quad injury, so we’ll just have to wait and see where he’s at once he resumes training.

Archie Gray

Gray has a calf strain, and potentially other injuries with his calf.

Dejan Kulusevski and Radu Dragusin

Both of these players are recovering from long-term knee injuries, and we don’t know when they’ll be back.

Dominic Solanke

Same situation as Kulusevski and Dragusin, except Dom has an ankle problem.

Yves Bissouma, Ben Davies, James Maddison

This trio are also long-term injured, and we lumped them together for a specific reason- we haven’t heard an update on any of them in a long while. Maddison is out until next season with an ACL injury. Not sure when Bissouma will be back, but he’s been recovering from an ankle ligament injury for awhile now.

Davies has been out for awhile too, with his issue being a thigh problem.

