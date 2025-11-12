Sitting 14th in the Premier League table at the international break, Newcastle United are just two points from the drop zone. Or, if you want to look at it with more of a glass half full approach, Newcastle is six points from European qualification. To quote Monty Python and the Life of Brian “Always look on the Bright Side of Life.” Although, we’re really not going to do that here, because their team fitness situation isn’t a real bright spot right now. They are so many injuries in this squad that we actually need to do this in two articles. Here we’ll focus on Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Nick Pope and Harrison Ashby.

In the other piece we covered Yoane Wissa, William Osula, Valentino Livramento and Dan Burn.

Joelinton

Eddie Howe offered this update, after the surprising loss to Brentford on Sunday: “Joelinton, I’m not sure, it looked like a knock, but it was obviously enough for him to go off. I haven’t had a full discussion or debrief from the medical team on him. He was a big miss today.”

Joelinton has a small issue with his calf, and his most likely a 50/50 proposition for the next match.

Anthony Gordon

He’s got a minor problem with his groin, so he’ll sit out Three Lions duty this FIFA window. Howe said the following of the forward this past weekend: “Anthony has a minor injury, so he’ll miss England…”

He’ll be fine for the big home match against Manchester City on the 22nd.

Nick Pope

A scary situation for the goalkeeper, as all serious head injuries always are.

“His concussion came at a very difficult time for us,” Howe said on Sunday.

“We hope Nick is OK. He doesn’t remember too much about the incident. Initially, I wasn’t told anything in the sense that he was concussed, and then a message came that he wasn’t feeling too well, and he had to come off.”

So Pope is obviously in concussion protocol right now.

Harrison Ashby

Howe hasn’t spoken about this guy since Oct. 17, saying only this about his thigh injury: “Unfortunately, at the moment Harrison is injured, and he has been injured for a period of time with a thigh injury, so we are waiting for him to be fit again.”

So while we can’t say when he’ll be back, we know it won’t be for awhile.

Team Injury Update Series: November 2025 Intl Break

Real Madrid Liverpool Manchester City Chelsea Manchester United Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Part 1

Tottenham Part 2 West Ham United FC Barcelona Newcastle United Part 1 Newcastle Part 2

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post

Related Posts via Categories