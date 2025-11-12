Newcastle United have suffered a couple of surprisingly bad losses over the past few weeks. A team with this much high-priced talent has no business losing to sides like Brentford FC and West Ham United. And this is why the Magpies are deservedly 14th in the table right now. Injuries have certainly played a role, and Newcastle injured list is quite long. We cover Yoane Wissa, William Osula, Valentino Livramento and Dan Burn here.

In the first post, we already covered Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Nick Pope and Harrison Ashby. So please check that out.

Yoane Wissa

Manager Eddie Howe gave an update on Wissa’s knee injury on Friday:

“He’s working well. He’s on the grass, and he’s building his fitness. The knee is feeling good, and there’s no problems with that. It’s more a case of looking at his fitness, sharpness. He’s in a good place to kick on and push his body. We need to give him time to get robust enough and be in a position to give his best for the team.”

So Wissa is getting there, but doubtful for the big match against Man City, on Nov. 22.

William Osula

Another injury update that came on Friday, Osula’s ankle problem is not as serious as what Wissa is dealing with right now.

Howe said: “It’s something he’s been feeling for a little bit, but it’s been functional. He’s been able to train and play. It was getting to the stage when it was affecting him a little bit more. He had a scan, and it told us to pull back a bit. It’s not a serious injury; we expect it to be weeks, not any longer.”

Osula could be in contention to feature in the next match.

Valentino Livramento

For Tino the timeline for return is clear and specific, with Howe saying on Oct. 28: “Tino is still on track, we are looking at the Manchester City game for him for when he can be available.”

Dan Burn

He’s suspended for the next clash, due to getting two yellow cards, and thus sent off, last time out.

Team Injury Update Series: November 2025 Intl Break

Real Madrid Liverpool Manchester City Chelsea Manchester United Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Part 1

Tottenham Part 2 West Ham United FC Barcelona Newcastle United Part 1 Newcastle Part 2

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post

Related Posts via Categories