Liverpool Injury Updates: Alisson Becker, Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool FC certainly limped into the November international break, as that 3-0 loss at Manchester City was just plain brutal. The ugly result came on the heels of back-to-back wins, versus Real Madrid and Aston Villa, which had supporters thinking that things had turned around. After all Liverpool had lost six of their last seven entering the Villa victory, so many believed the worst was already behind them. At least there is much better news, on the injury front, with starting goalkeeper Alisson Becker. And defender Jeremie Frimpong isn’t too far off either.

According to what manager Arne Slot said this past weekend, Alisson should be back for the next game, a visit from Nottingham Forest on Nov. 22nd.

And Frimpong could return potentially at West Ham on November 30 or maybe on Decemeber 3rd when Sunderland comes to Anfield. Both players are recovering from injuries to the thigh/hamstring area.

Slot on Alisson and Frimpong:

“I expect Jeremie back after the international break because we play from November until March! But I don’t expect Jeremie to be fully fit for Forest, but with Alisson, we expect this.”

And with that, Liverpool have no other injury concerns at this time. Everyone else is fully fit/no selection issues.

