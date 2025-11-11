Tottenham Hotspur have so many injuries, here at this November international break, we need to break it up into two articles. Mohammed Kudus, Randal Kolo Muani, Cristian Romero and Lucas Bergvall, kind of the more short-term injured players (relatively speaking), are covered here. We covered Kota Takai, Archie Gray, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Radu Dragusin and more, in this post.

Spurs sit fifth at the November FIFA window, with the next match being the North London derby on Nov. 23rd.

Mohammed Kudus

The midfielder missed the 2-2 draw with Manchester United due to an unspecified knock, with Thomas Frank saying the day before: “Mo is touch and go for tomorrow – we’ll see.”

He should be fine for the NLD in 12 days time.

Randal Kolo Muani

The following statement just says it all:

“Kolo Muani will miss the international break… The Tottenham striker suffered a lower jaw injury vs Man United. After consulting with Dr Franck Le Gall, who had spoken with his Tottenham counterpart, Deschamps confirmed Randal’s withdrawal.”

Obviously, he’ll miss out on international duty with France, and then we’ll see from there. We don’t know how serious the jaw injury is yet, so we can’t put a timeline on his return.

Cristian Romero

The stellar central defender had to get subbed off in the draw with United, but it’s no big deal- just fatigue.

Said Frank: “Yeah, he was just done physically. He just came back from that injury. He’s fine.”

Lucas Bergvall

Lucas suffered a concussion, and since gone through the requisite protocols. He’ll need to pass a late fitness test in order to face arch-rival Arsenal.

