Cristian Romero has likely played his final game with Tottenham Hotspur. The Argentine central defender has now been ruled out for the rest of the season, after suffering a serious knee injury against Sunderland. The team captain has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, as transfer rumors continue to swirl about him.

Romero is attracting offers from Spain, in general, with his name often popping up with Atletico Madrid, specfically.

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sat. April 25, 3pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

Google Result Probability: Fulham FC 22% Draw 24% Tottenham Hotspur 54%

PL Form: Wolves LDWWW 20th, 17 pts Tottenham Hotspur 18th, 31 pts LDLLD

Spurs Team News

“Romero, I’m really sorry for him, for his injury,” said Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi (the club’s third manager this season) on Friday. “Romero, first of all, loves Tottenham, and the people have to know he is suffering for this injury. He is suffering because he can’t play anymore for us this season, but he is a great captain for us, for Tottenham.”

Elsewhere Mo Kudus had been on the road to full recovery, from the quadriceps injury he suffered in January, but then a setback occurred. It sounds the summer signing from West Ham United is now done for the season. A club statement read: “We can confirm that Mohammed Kudus has suffered a setback in his return from injury. “The Ghana international forward suffered a significant quad injury during our Premier League fixture against Sunderland in January. He had returned to team training during the past week, however will now require further specialist review and, potentially, surgery. “We’re all with you, Mo.” At least the news is much better with James Maddison, who made an appearance on the bench last time out. He has recovered from the serious knee injury that he suffered early in the season, and he should be back in action soon. Does he see some minutes at Wolves on Monday? At least the news with him is encouraging. Not so much for the likes of Guglielmo Vicario, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski and Ben Davies. The quartet remains sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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