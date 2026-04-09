It is possible that Tottenham Hotspur could see their list of injuries shrink a bit this weekend, when they travel to Sunderland. We’ll just have to see Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mathys Tel (groin/hip/pelvic area) and Pape Matar Sarr (shoulder) could all be in contention to make the squad for Sunday’s trip to Sunderland. Which is a great thing for them, because they most certainly need all the healthy bodies they can get right now. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario could return to action the following week, and but even if all four of these guys return to action, you’re still just only scratching the surface on the Spurs injury crisis that has defined their season.

Tottenham Hotspur at Sunderland FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. April 12, 2pm, Stadium of Light, Sunderland, UK

Premier League Standing: Tottenham 17th, 30 points Sunderland 11th, 43 pts

Google’s Result Probability: Tottenham win 36% Draw 28% Sunderland win 36%

Spurs Team News

We still don’t have a good return timeline for Mo Kudus (thigh) and Yves Bissouma (unspecified muscular issue) and Ben Davies (ankle surgery) Meanwhile James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert (all knee) have all long been ruled out for the season. No one needed this international break, which was much longer than usual for teams eliminated from the FA Cup) more than Tottenham.

Three full weeks in between matches gave their guys some added time to heal up. Obviously, this side needs all the help they can get, as they are currently hovering, by only a skinny point, just above the drop zone.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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