Cristian Romero and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club have had a very rough season, to say the least. Romero, who already missed significant time due to both injury and suspension, suffered a knee injury on Sunday, in the 1-0 loss to Sunderland. The team captain will now be out for eight weeks, ending his 2025-26 Premier League season and putting his World Cup campaign with Argentina in serious jeopardy. Romero will miss out on the opportunity to help save Spurs fronm relegation, as this past weekend marked a fall into the drop zone for the north Londoners.

Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur

Kick off: Sun. May 24, 4pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 34% Brighton 26% Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham Hotspur LLDLL, 30 pts, 18th Brighton WLWWW, 46 pts, 9th

Even the debut of new manager Roberto de Zerbi, the club’s third boss of the season, couldn’t yield a better result. Yes, the prospect of a proverbial “big six” club getting relegated is quite real right now.

Elsewhere Spurs team news, De Zerbi indicated on Friday, during his press conference that “Bentancur is working with us, but not completely…”

So the Uruguayan midfielder, who has been out of action since suffering a serious hamstring injury against AFC Bournemouth in January, is nearing a return. However, it may not come this weekend, and instead during the later portion of April. Meanwhile first choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario (groin/hip/pelvis) could come off the injured list for this one, as he’s basically a 50/50 proposition.

Otherwise there will be no changes to Spurs’ injury/fitness situation. The same five standing injured players (Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, James Maddison, Mo Kudus and Ben Davies) will miss out again here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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