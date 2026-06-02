Manchester United News: Andre Onana, Bruno Fernandes

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has seen his loan deal expire at Trabzonspor, for the 2025-26 season, so now he must return to his parent club- Manchester United. So what comes next? Well, his replacement, Senne Lammens, has a stranglehold on the position in between the sticks, as he literally won the Premier League Transfer of the Season award.

Onana won’t be usurping Lammens, who is the clear, deserved No.1 after achieving a phenomenal first season at United.

So what comes next for Onana, well according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, he’ll be a part of the club’s preseason training camp under new manager Michael Carrick.

🚨 André Onana returns to Manchester United and current plan is to join pre-season under Michael Carrick. Understand Trabzonspor are still keen on keeping Onana and would like to discuss another loan deal, valid until June 2027. 🇹🇷 Talks will follow with #MUFC and Onana’s camp. pic.twitter.com/F1E7sw3dll — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2026

However, Trabzonspor are looking to keep him around for another season, and do another loan deal.

Onana is one of those infamous expensive flops that was acquired under then manager Erik ten Hag. The Cameroon international was coming off an elite season with Inter Milan who finished runner-up to Manchester City in the Champions League.

He signed with United for an initial £43.8 million in 2023, but his form just dropped significantly. He was pretty dreadful at Old Trafford.

One guy whose form has been the polar opposite of dreadful is Bruno Fernandes. He actually won the Premier League Player of the Season award for 2025-26 after helping lead the club to a third place finish. Fernandes also broke the Premier League record for most single season assists this term.

However, the Portugese Magnifico is looking to win more team trophies, to complement his individual accolades.

“Obviously, I wanted to have won more, it wasn’t quite what I had expected for myself and for the club,” Fernandes said in an interview with ESPN FC. “But I had very good times. We managed to reach some finals, some of them we won, others we didn’t.

“But my goal has always been to win the biggest competitions and the Premier League is part of it. And I still have that dream in me and I hope to achieve it.

Bruno has won two trophies at United (the FA Cup and the League Cup), both of which came under Ten Hag.

And while they achieved no silverware this past season, they did finish third, which puts them back in the UCL, after missing out on that competition the past two seasons. Fernandes added:

“Of course, being in the Champions League, it’s the most important competition, let’s say, the competition where you can play against the most important teams in the world, in Europe.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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