Andre Onana Leaving Man United, Joining Trabzonspor on Loan

Earlier this weekend, we learned that Andre Onana was nearing a loan move to Super Lig club Trabzonspor. On Sunday evening, we learned that it’s a done deal. There is no loan fee or option-to-buy clause involved in this transaction. It’s kind of a good deal for all involved, because Manchester United are offloading an expensive flop, the Turkish club are getting a marquee signing and Andre Onana is getting a major pay raise.

According to The Athletic, “he will earn almost double at Trabzonspor.”

In terms of transfer market valuations for individual players, Onana will unofficially break the Turkish Super Lig record for most valuable (at least on paper) goalkeeper.

The 29-year-old Cameroon international missed the entire preseason slate due to a hamstring injury. He moved over to United from Inter Milan, on a £43.8 million ($59.1m) deal in the summer of 2023. He is currently on international duty with Cameroon this FIFA window.

Once he’s completed his service to the national team this week, he’ll head to Turkey to complete his medical and sign his paperwork.

You knew that once the club found a new No. 1, in Senne Lammens, that the Onana departure was going to happen sooner, rather than later. Backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir (who has assumed the starting shot stopper duties for the first couple of games) remains at the club.

