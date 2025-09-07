United GK Andre Onana Nearing Loan Move to Trabzonspor

You thought the transfer window talk was done until January, because deadline day passed? Well then you would be wrong, as the Turkish and Saudi transfer windows remain open for business. And Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is nearing a deal that would see him move to the Turkish Super Lig.

Both Onana and Altay Bayindir have been poor for United this season, so the club found a new No. 1 in Senne Lammens.

Once the Belgian was acquired, on deadline day no less, it became inevitable that Onana was going to leave.

So where do we stand right now?

Here is the latest on the situation from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano:

🚨💣 BREAKING: Trabzonspor reach verbal agreement with Manchester United to sign André Onana on loan. Club to club verbal agreement in place and final decision now up to Onana. It’s only up to the goalkeeper. 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/QUCxgIEN9u — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2025

The 29-year-old Cameroon international missed the entire preseason slate due to a hamstring injury. He moved over to United from Inter Milan, on a £ 43.8 million ($59.1m) deal in the summer of 2023.

And here is the latest from David Ornstein, of The Athletic/New York Times below:

🚨 Andre Onana open to joining Trabzonspor & waiting to review contract for proposed move from Man Utd. #Trabzonspor want 29yo goalkeeper available for next game (Fenerbahce on Sept 14). Deal with #MUFC season-long loan, no fee or buy option @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/CRO7fBGoFN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 6, 2025

When you put it all together, it sounds like this is inevitably going to happen, and it’s going to happen sooner rather than later.

Overall, it’s for the best, as Onana’s stint at United has not gone well; at all.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories