The 2025 summer transfer window has come and passed and Manchester United jettisoned every member of their “bomb squad” except for one- Tyrell Malacia. United also acquired a new goalkeeper on this deadline day, Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp. Let’s cover both situations here.

Senne Lammens

With both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir being disaster class in the early going, United badly needed a new goalkeeper. In the final hours of the window it came down to either Lammens, or Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez.

The Belgian shot stopper, who moves over on a £18.2m deal, is somebody we have covered in detail previously here and here.

With the window now closed, what will become of Onana or Bayindir?

Well, the Turkish and Saudi transfer windows remain open for a little while longer, so either of those counties are filled with potential destination clubs.

Tyrell Malacia

It doesn’t seem like there was much interest in the Dutch fullback this summer window, as very few clubs were linked to him.

Elche were in, but the loan move collapsed on deadline day because the two sides could not agree on the obligation-to-buy clause.

Malacia was the first player signed in the Erik ten Hag era, and coincidentally, he was sacked today. Yes, Bayer Leverkusen fired him after just two games. Maybe Malacia was never Man United material, and Ten Hag was wrong about signing him in the first place?

Or he had potential, but injuries have just derailed his career? So what’s next for Malacia?

The Turkish window closes on Sept. 12 while the Saudi window shuts on Sept. 23, so opportunities remain.

