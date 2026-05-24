This season, you’ve seen exactly why Al Hilal was ready to pay a £100 million transfer fee to Manchester United for Bruno Fernandes. Last summer, the Saudi Pro League club was willing to sign the midfielder to a three-year contract worth, potentially up to £200 million, which would equal wages of about £700,000-per-week. The Portuguese magnifico ultimately chose to stay at Old Trafford, and United didn’t seem interested in selling either.

It was a smart move, because Fernandes decided to competing at the highest level possible, and this season, he dominated.

🏆 @EASPORTSFC Player of the Season Saturday

🌟 A goal and assist on Sunday Bruno Fernandes is him 😤 pic.twitter.com/4znrZuGrWh — Premier League (@premierleague) May 24, 2026

Yesterday, he took home the Premier League Player of the Season award. Today, he broke the Premier League record for assists in a single season. And in doing so, also took home the Playmaker of the Season award. He both scored a goal and registered an assist in United’s 3-0 win over Brighton on Championship Sunday.

Bruno is much more than United’s best player; he’s already held that status for awhile now.

A record season 🤩 Bruno Fernandes picks up the Coca-Cola Playmaker award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kyfQjEbvZc — Premier League (@premierleague) May 24, 2026

You can make a case that he’s the most valuable player in the entire Premier League; arguably. It’s not a stretch to say that this is the best individual season put in by a United player since the Sir Alex Ferguson era. And from there, it is definitely not a reach to say that he’s the best overall player the club has had since Sir Alex stepped down in 2013.

He is the face of the club right now, and probably the main reason why the club surged so much in 2026.

Finishing third this season is a massive accomplishment, when you consider how low they were at the end of 2025.

Thierry Henry’s analysis on Bruno Fernandes assist to Mbeumo will forever be GOATED. pic.twitter.com/uh8zW92ksV — United Pride (@UtdPride) May 24, 2026

Bruno Fernandes, and manager Michael Carrick, are the main reasons why.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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