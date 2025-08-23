Manchester United have certainly upgraded their attack this summer transfer window, but there are numerous positions that still need improvement. Holding/defensive midfielder feels like a position of need, but there doesn’t seem to be any traction in the transfer market on that right now. The next summer signing is very likely to be at the goalkeeper position, in the form of Senne Lammens. The Royal Antwerp shot stopper has already agreed personal terms to join United, according to the Manchester Evening News.

However, the M.E.N. report also points that Manchester City, the “noisy neighbours” themselves, are looking to “hijack” this deal. City are bracing themselves for Ederson’s departure, and their first option to replace the Brazilian, Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, is now being considered too expensive for their valuation of him.

So who will win the Manchester derby transfer battle for Senne Lammens? Well, multiple reports have United currently ahead and ultimately likely to eventually prevail, but it could come down to transfer fee. According to the Daily Mail, it would be about £17 million.

United are one of the most decorated and successful football clubs in history, having won numerous trophies both domestically and internationally. However, this is a giant club with a big gaping hole in between the sticks. No. 1 Andre Onana had a rough season last year, making several bad gaffes.

His backup, Altay Bayindir, had a costly howler on opening day. The time is right for United to bring in someone who will compete with Onana in goal.

Perhaps Lammens is the answer.

