Antony is part of what the media are calling the Manchester United “Bomb Squad.” It’s a group of five players still contracted to the club, but they have no future there. Manager Ruben Amorim has no plans to include any of them, and joining Antony in this group are Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia.

None will of this quintet will feature in the match at Fulham FC on Sunday. Rasmus Hojlund could likely miss out as well, but his situation is quite different. We’ll cover all of them here.

Man United Team News

Antony thrived during his time out on loan at Real Betis last season, and he is wanted back there. Heading back to the La Liga side, maybe on a loan-to-buy situation, or just a straight sale, would make sense for all involved and be good for everyone.

Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini confirmed this. “I’ve not spoken with Antony,” Pellegrini told the media earlier today.

“We all know that he was very good here, we want him with us, and Antony wants to return no doubt. But we also need the owner, which is Manchester United, to make a decision.”

It sounds like the two clubs are haggling over price. With Sancho, he is just making the challenge of moving him on all the more difficult. Ditto for Garnacho.

As for Hojlund, he watched from the stands in week one, and he could be left out of the squad entirely, once again here, as he’s fallen down the pecking order at his position.

AC Milan have expressed interest in him, although now, Napoli have emerged as a potential contender.

Shifting gears to the injury absentees, we have only two, Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez.

Neither are expected to return for this one.

