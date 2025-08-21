Since Andre Onana is now back fit, as Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim maintains, then we should see the No. 1 goalkeeper return to action at Fulham FC. It should be back to the bench for Altay Bayindir then, and that’s a good thing, considering his costly gaffe against Arsenal in the season opener. If Onana had recovered from his hamstring injury in time to start opening day, would that have made a difference? Enough to get at least a point? What about all three points?

A loss is a loss, but United did dominate possession on Sunday. They had a decided advantage in shots and shots on goal too.

Fulham FC vs Manchester United FYIs

Kick: Sunday August 24, 4:30pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Latest Updates regarding the Bomb Squad: Jadon Sancho Rasmus Hojlund Alejandro Garnacho

United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Strongest Possible United Starting XI When Everyone’s Available: go here

Google Result Probability: Fulham FC win 28% Draw 27% Manchester United win 45%

PL Standing, Form: Fulham FC 9th, 1 pt, D Man United 15th, 0 pts, L

Manchester United Starting Lineup Prediction at Fulham FC

Andre Onana; Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw; Patrick Dorgu, Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo; Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo

