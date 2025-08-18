United Still Waiting on Alejandro Garnacho Bid from Chelsea FC

The summer transfer window closes two weeks from today, and Alejandro Garnacho still does not have a new club to play for. Like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho (who also isn’t close to finding a new destination), Garnacho will almost certainly never play for Manchester United again. You can never say never, but we all pretty much know, Garnacho is done at Old Trafford.

As we profiled last week, Chelsea FC are moving ahead for the Argentine, despite all the red flags possessed by the player.

According to an article from Goal that came out on Friday, the southwest London club want “a deal in the region of £30 million ($41m), but United’s valuation sits much higher at around £50m ($68m).”

A gap like that could be difficult to bridge between now and deadline day. So this deal is not close to getting done.

According to an update from the BBC today, United are expecting a bid from Chelsea, “but are determined not to let the young winger leave on the cheap.”

So Chelsea have not even bid yet. Although, it’s interesting that they’re even bidding at all, considering they took on Sancho last season, and that didn’t work out for anyone involved. It’s natural and normal to compare Garnacho and Sancho, and not just because their names rhyme.

Both seem to actually not understand what their actual worth is in the transfer market. Both United forwards, for whatever reason, apparently believe the demand for their services is a lot higher than it actually is.

If United can’t strike a deal with Chelsea, then who knows where Garnacho will end up this season.

No other teams have been linked to him.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

