The 2025 Baltimore Ravens season ended with placekicker Tyler Loop missing a 44-yard field goal attempt. The team’s 2026 minicamp concluded with Loop nailing a 40-yard attempt. On a team level, it was the perfect way to send the Ravens into the summertime break. On an individual level, it marked a major step forward for Loop, who will be entering just his second season in the NFL this fall.

When Loop missed the season ending kick, it came in what was the de facto AFC North Division Title game. The winner took the division crown, and with it, a playoff berth.

The loser went straight into the offseason. It all came down to that one kick, but of course, and this really should go without saying by this point, entire football games/seasons are not decided by one single play. Loop did not lose that game for the Ravens, nor did he end Baltimore’s season.

However, he was forced to endure a mental and psychological load that felt like the entire season been situated squarely on his right foot, once that consequential kick had sailed wide right.

It was unfair to say the least, but Loop is a strong person, and he’s overcome it.

When he met the media after practice on Wednesday, he explained how he had moved on from the missed FGA, and that he felt confidence in his coping skills.

“I would say the biggest thing that I did was acknowledge and accept it,” Tyler Loop said in the media session after the final practice session of mini-camp.

“It took a day or two. I would say moving on from the kick itself was pretty easy. Just because I know you’ve got to be ready for the next kick.

“You’ve got to be able to put it behind you. Confident in the process that I’ve developed.”

The situation and the process that followed is somewhat similar to what Mark Andrews went through last offseason. Andrews had a critical drop in the end zone of the 2024 season’s final game, a loss at the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Both Tyler Loop and Mark Andrews were able learn and grow from their mistakes; becoming stronger people from their adverse experiences.

“The biggest part in moving on was just letting the people I care about and the people that care about me know that I’m good,” Loop continued.

“Nothing’s changed for me. I’m still feel confident in my abilities. Once I let the people who care about me and love me know that hey I’m good, then it was easy to move on.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.