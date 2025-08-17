Ederson missed out on Manchester City’s season opening demolishing of Wolverhampton Wanderers, but it wasn’t due to potential transfer situation. Ederson, still the current #1 at Man City, according to Pep Guardiola, has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Turkish side Galatasaray are reportedly in talks to sign him, for a fee of about £10m, but City supposedly want more.

🚨🟡🔴 EXCL: Galatasaray send first official bid to Man City for Éderson. Proposal in the region of €10m while City ask for higher fee. Gigio Donnarumma has already opened doors to City move, no issues on personal terms 🔵🇮🇹 🔀 If Éderson leaves, Donnarumma can join #MCFC. pic.twitter.com/m1qqmcvr0Q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2025

Ederson didn’t miss out on the 4-0 rout at Wolves due to this situation however. He was left behind in Manchester due to a bout of gastroenteritis.

“I don’t have any news,” Pep said in his post match news conference. “Yesterday, I saw his illness, and after I didn’t speak to the club.

“If a player wants to leave, he has to leave but on the conditions of the club.

There’s no sense if he’s not happy here, but the final decision and the way to make the deal belongs 100 percent to the club, not to me.

“I don’t know what will happen in the next two weeks.”

What will likely happen? The Brazilian shot stopper will leave, opening the door for Donnarumma, a goalie who is about as accomplished as it gets, to come in.

The Italian international, who has been linked to Man City since being dropped at Paris Saint-Germain, has been vocal about his desire to leave.

Once PSG signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille, the writing was on the wall for Gigi to say ciao!

He is no longer part of the plan in the city of light, so City would make a perfect destination for him.

Until Donnarumma supplants Ederson however, the plan is for James Trafford to hold it down in between the sticks. He was called back after an impressive loan stint at Burnley, and he looked good in goal yesterday.

Beyond Ederson, there should be more exits from The Etihad ahead of deadline day.

Guardiola was open about this, saying: “[It’s] too much — too many people. I like a deep squad to compete in all competitions, but I don’t want to leave players at home. It’s not healthy. You cannot create a good vibe or atmosphere to compete.

“Everyone has to feel they can play and help. The club has known it since last season, it’s not news, but the situation is what it is.

“In the next two weeks, people will talk with players and agents to find a solution.”

Stay tuned and watch this space. Is Phil Foden on the way out too?

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

